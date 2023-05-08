Joint Action Council Vice President D.N. Nepal expressed his frustration towards the Indian government for not working in the interest of the Sikkimese people.

Speaking at a meeting of the Joint Action Council, Nepal criticized the recent Finance Act which he says has allowed 1.4 crore Indians to enter Sikkim, effectively making them equal with the 2.5 lakh Sikkimese people who were merged with India.

He urged the government not to listen to brokers and instead listen to the Sikkimese people. Nepal also accused the government of failing in its foreign policy towards the Himalayan region, citing disputes with Nepal and Darjeeling.

Nepal warned that if action is not taken soon, Sikkim's future is bleak and the Sikkimese people will be lost. He called on the government not to take Sikkim for granted and compared the situation to Manipur, stating that they will fight for their rights and resurrect themselves.

Meanwhile, JAC Vice President Passang Sherpa addressed the April 8 violence on JAC, where General Secretary Keshav Sapkota was attacked while organizing a blood donation event.

Sherpa also highlighted the significance of the historic May 8, 1973 Tripartite Agreement which ushered in democracy in Sikkim.

He emphasized the need to protect the special status and rights of the Sikkimese people and called on the Indian government to be more considerate towards them.

JAC, which was formed to represent the interests of the Sikkimese people, will continue to raise its voice whenever necessary. Both Nepal and Sherpa urged the government to listen to their concerns and take action to protect the Sikkimese people's rights and identity.