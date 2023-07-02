The Joint Action Council (JAC) on July 2 organized a day-long symposium on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Sikkim, culminating in a resounding rejection of its implementation. The symposium, attended by political parties, intellectuals, lawyers, and NGOs, passed a one-point resolution stating that the UCC is neither desirable nor necessary in the current context of Sikkim, considering Article 371 F and the prevailing customary laws of various communities.

The resolution, which holds great importance for the future of Sikkim, will be submitted to the Law Commission as the one-month period for providing feedback and suggestions on the UCC concludes on July 12.

Surprisingly, no representatives from the ruling party attended the symposium, despite being the key stakeholders in the decision-making process. The absence of their presence has left the JAC disappointed, as they had expected at least a discussion on the matter. Nevertheless, the symposium unanimously decided against implementing the UCC in Sikkim, emphasizing the need to preserve the state's distinct identity under Article 371 F.

Pasang Sherpa, Vice President of JAC, expressed his disappointment, stating, "This is a crucial issue concerning the future of Sikkim. We are disappointed that no representative from the ruling party attended. While they may not be able to make a decision, they could have at least participated in the discussion. Nonetheless, we have passed a resolution unanimously, and we will submit it to the Law Commission in the days to come."

Tseten Tashi Bhutia, Convenor of the Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) and member of the National Commission for Minorities, shared his perspective, stating, "At this moment, we neither oppose nor welcome the UCC. We will closely monitor how the draft is framed by the 22nd Law Commission, considering that the 21st commission has already rejected it. We will assess whether Sikkim's safeguarding Article 371 F is duly considered before making a decision."

The Law Commission, which has solicited views on the Universal Civil Code, is expected to present its recommendations soon. Stakeholders and concerned citizens have until July 12, 2023, to file their feedback and suggestions, shaping the course of action for the implementation of the UCC.