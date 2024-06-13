A joint inspection was conducted on June 13 to assess the recent damages caused by heavy rainfall and mudflows in Thek village. The inspection focused on the Domphen selele areas and aimed to analyse the factors contributing to the floods and mudflows.

The inspection team comprised forest officials, representatives from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), members of the Panchayat, and delegates from Nalanda and ND Enterprise. The primary objective was to evaluate the extent of the damage, identify the underlying causes, and explore preventive measures to mitigate such disasters in the future.

By pooling expertise from various sectors, the endeavour aimed to gain a comprehensive understanding of the challenges faced by Thek village and devise sustainable solutions for long-term resilience.

Key stakeholders, including the Range Officer of Barapathing, District Project Officer of DDMA, Project Manager of Nalanda, Deputy Project Manager of ND Enterprise, and affected residents of Thek Village, participated in the inspection, highlighting the collective commitment towards finding practical solutions and fostering community resilience.

Following the inspection, the forest department will formulate a comprehensive action plan encompassing short-term relief measures and long-term strategies for disaster risk reduction.

The heavy rainfall has caused significant damage in various parts of the state, with the water level rising above the Melli Stadium, inundating the facility. Road connectivity in North Sikkim has been severely affected, with many places cut off due to the floods.

Authorities are working to assess the extent of the damage and mobilize resources to assist affected communities. Efforts are underway to restore essential services and ensure the safety of residents in the impacted areas.