Arun Upreti, the Minister for Urban Development, claimed on Tuesday that journalism in Sikkim is unbiased and free of outside influence.

"In Sikkim, there is neutral journalism without any pressure, no threat to the media, and journalists are free to write." Sikkim's media operates independently, according to the ministry. He was speaking as the chief guest at the Ram Patro Memorial Award ceremony in Gangtok.

Upreti also praised Sikkim's media for their commitment to serving society by disseminating knowledge through their news reports. He claimed that the media in Sikkim works tirelessly for the society day and night.

The minister praised SIKKIM EXPRESS and Himali Bela for their effort to honour industrious journalists with the annual Ram Patro Memorial Award.

The guest of honour, Upper Tadong MLA G.T. Dhungel, described journalism as the "voice of the voiceless" that bridges the gap between citizens and authority. Because of the communication gap, sometimes the proper information does not reach the authorities, and it is here that the media steps in, he said, adding that the media serves as the fourth pillar of democracy.

Despite journalism's difficulty, Chief Minister's press advisor C.P. Sharma praised the media as frontline ambassadors of the society. He also emphasised the value and relevancy of print media in this digital age, stating that newspapers are historical documents.