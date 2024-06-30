The Journalist Union of Sikkim (JUS), on June 30, declared the results of its inaugural Executive Committee Election, marking a significant milestone for the organisation. Chairperson Nita Nirash and the Election Committee oversaw the process, which saw full participation from all 68 eligible JUS members.

The election timeline began on June 22 with the nomination process, concluding on June 24. After careful scrutiny, the final list of candidates was released on June 25. Members cast their votes for two key positions: Publicity Secretary and Assistant Treasurer.

Results announced today revealed the following elected Executive Committee members: President: Sujal Pradhan, Vice President: Pema Wangchen Lama, General Secretary: N.B. Ghimirey, Joint Secretary: Nawdeep Bhattrai, Publicity Secretary: Suraj Limboo, Treasurer: Manita Pradhan and Assistant Treasurer: Sandeep Prashad

The newly elected leadership, spearheaded by President Sujal Pradhan, has committed to upholding JUS's core values and prioritising the welfare of Sikkim's journalists.