Jyotiraditya Scindia reviews education, tourism and sports projects during Sikkim visit

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Friday, May 15, reviewed a series of development projects related to education, tourism, tea production and sports during his visit to Namchi district in Sikkim.

Scindia, who is on a three-day visit to the State, was accorded a Guard of Honour by the India Reserve Battalion at Temi Bungalow before proceeding to Sikkim State University.

At the university, the Union Minister reviewed infrastructure developed with support from the North Eastern Council (NEC). Officials briefed him on various facilities created on the campus, including sports and gymnasium infrastructure.

During the visit, Scindia emphasised the importance of preserving the natural environment and maintaining greenery within educational institutions.

He later visited the Temi Tea Estate, where he interacted with women tea pluckers and estate workers, besides inspecting tea processing facilities.

The Union Minister also visited the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Eco-Tourism at Chemchey and reviewed training programmes and infrastructure related to adventure tourism activities, including rock climbing, mountaineering, cycling and eco-tourism initiatives.

Scindia also attended the semi-final of the ongoing Sikkim Premier League at Bhaichung Stadium, where he said the DoNER Ministry was committed to strengthening sports infrastructure and athlete development across the northeastern region.

Later, he visited Buddha Park at Ravangla and inspected the ongoing Bhaley Dhunga Skywalk project at Yangang.

Officials informed the Minister that the 240-metre-long circular glass skywalk, proposed at an altitude of 3,200 metres, is expected to become one of the highest skywalks in the world upon completion.