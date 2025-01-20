Bollywood singer Kailash Kher has arrived in Sikkim to deliver a live performance at the Makar Sankranti Maghey Mela 2025, in Jorethang.

Known for his iconic songs like “Teri Deewani,” “Saiyan,” and “Ya Rabba,” Kailash Kher's arrival has set the stage for a spectacular closing to the festival.

The celebrated artist, who was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri Award, has made a huge mark on the Indian music industry with his powerful voice and unique musical style.

His live performance at the Makar Sankranti Maghey Mela is expected to be one of the highlights of the event, which is a vibrant showcase of Sikkim’s cultural heritage, traditional dances and local cuisine.

Kailash Kher was warmly welcomed by Chief Patron and MLA Madan Sinchury, Chief Minister’s Press Secretary Yugen Tamang and CLC President Rajesh Rai who expressed their excitement about his participation.

“We are thrilled to have Kailash Kher perform at this grand festival. His music resonates with people across generations, and his performance will surely add a special touch to this year’s celebrations,” said MLA Madan Sinchury.