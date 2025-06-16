The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has officially resumed via the Nathula Pass in Sikkim after a five-year suspension, marking a significant moment for Hindu devotees and India-China cultural diplomacy. On Friday, 34 pilgrims from the first batch of yatris reached Gangtok, greeted with enthusiasm and spiritual reverence as they prepared for their onward journey to the sacred Mount Kailash.

The 2025 edition of the pilgrimage was flagged off earlier in the day from Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, New Delhi, and Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Bhawan in Ghaziabad, in twin ceremonies. Minister of State for External Affairs Shri Pabitra Margherita led the send-off in the national capital and expressed deep appreciation to the Chinese authorities for facilitating the reopening of the pilgrimage route after a long hiatus.

“We are grateful for the Chinese government's cooperation in enabling the resumption of this spiritually significant journey,” said the Ministry of External Affairs in an official statement.

The Ghaziabad flag-off was steeped in religious fervour as 39 pilgrims, including two government-appointed liaison officers, embarked on the yatra amid chants of “Har Har Mahadev”. Although 46 pilgrims had initially registered, a few opted out due to health concerns, officials confirmed.

A traditional Shaivite send-off ceremony was held featuring sacred instruments such as the damru, mridang, turhi, and dholak, enhancing the sanctity of the occasion. Uttar Pradesh Minister for Tourism and Culture, Jaiveer Singh, who led the ceremonial send-off in Indirapuram, highlighted the yatra’s enduring spiritual and cultural significance.

Meanwhile in Gangtok, the Sikkim administration extended a warm welcome to the yatris. The Nathula Pass route, considered less physically demanding than the Lipulekh route in Uttarakhand, offers a breathtaking yet accessible path to the revered Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake, located in Tibet.

With the resumption of the yatra, spiritual sentiments have been reignited among devotees and tour operators, marking a key moment in religious tourism and regional cooperation.