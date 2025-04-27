Sikkim's Nathula route will reopen for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in June 2025 after a five-year gap, a move expected to significantly boost the economy and give fresh momentum to local tourism activities.

The Indian government announced that the pilgrimage, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), will be conducted between June and August this year.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra had been suspended since 2020. This year’s announcement comes months after both India and China agreed to complete the disengagement of troops at the two remaining friction points of Demchok and Depsang.

The pact was sealed in October last year and is being considered a positive sign for diplomatic ties between the two neighbouring countries.

According to the MEA, the Yatra will be conducted through two traditional routes. Five batches, each consisting of 50 pilgrims, will travel through Uttarakhand by crossing over at the Lipulekh Pass. Ten batches, each also consisting of 50 pilgrims, will take the Sikkim route by crossing over at the Nathula Pass.

The opening of the Nathula route is especially significant for Sikkim. The Nathula Pass, located in East Sikkim, is an important border trade and pilgrimage route between India and China. Its reopening for the Yatra after five years has brought hope and excitement among pilgrims and locals alike.

Local businesses in Sikkim are also looking forward to the economic boost that the Yatra brings. In Sikkim, the reopening of the Nathula route is expected to give a fresh push to local tourism activities.

Officials said that all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims. Medical facilities, security measures and travel arrangements will be put in place before the Yatra begins. Special attention will also be given to the tough terrain and high-altitude conditions that pilgrims will face during the journey.

The ministry informed that applications for the pilgrimage can be submitted online at the official website kmy.gov.in. To ensure fairness, pilgrims will be selected through a computer-generated random process. The selection will also maintain a gender balance to give equal opportunities to both men and women.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is a journey of faith for thousands of devotees. Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar, located in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China, are considered sacred in Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Bon religion. Every year, many pilgrims undertake this difficult but spiritually rewarding journey to seek blessings.