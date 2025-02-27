Kalimpong residents now have access to a stable and reliable BSNL media network, resolving long-standing connectivity issues that have plagued the district for years. The new network was officially launched during the 2025 Telecom Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting, marking a significant improvement for thousands of users who had suffered frequent service breakdowns.

For years, Kalimpong’s connectivity depended on an outdated optical fibre cable (OFC) network along NH-31A via Sikkim. This 144-kilometre stretch, with 70 kilometres running through Sikkim, was highly vulnerable to landslides and road damage, leading to repeated disruptions. As a result, 1,277 Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) customers—the highest in any district in West Bengal—were frequently left without service.

Further 48 lease circuits and over 54,000 mobile users, including government offices, banks, and private institutions relying on BSNL, faced constant interruptions. An alternative route via Lava-Gorubathan to Siliguri had been abandoned in 2012 due to road widening, further compounding the problem.

Recognising the urgent need for a solution, Member of Parliament Raju Bista raised the issue in the previous BSNL TAC meeting. He reviewed supporting documents and collaborated with the Telecom Ministry and BSNL leadership to address the problem. Following discussions with Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and coordination with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and BSNL’s Chairman and Managing Director, a plan to strengthen connectivity was finalized.

On October 5, 2024, BSNL secured a 10G bandwidth lease from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited at an annual cost of Rs. 34 lakhs. The installation was completed by October 21, 2024, followed by a six-month trial period to assess reliability. With successful testing, the upgraded network is now fully operational, offering seamless connectivity to the district.

MP Raju Bista emphasised that the initiative aligns with the broader Digital India vision led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed gratitude to Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, DoT, BSNL, and local stakeholders for their cooperation in making this critical upgrade possible.

"Our region has many challenges, from connectivity issues to other developmental gaps. I assure the people that each of these concerns will be addressed systematically. As your elected representative, I am committed to working towards the comprehensive development of our constituency and ensuring our rights as guaranteed by the Constitution," Bista said.

With the new BSNL network in place, Kalimpong is set to experience uninterrupted connectivity, benefiting individuals, businesses, and institutions. This upgrade brings the district closer to the digital transformation envisioned for the country, ensuring better access to essential services and communication infrastructure.