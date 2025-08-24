Kalyan Tamang crowned 24th Mr Sikkim 2025 at grand championship in Gangtok

Bodybuilder Kalyan Tamang lifted the title of 24th Mr Sikkim 2025 at the Manan Kendra auditorium in Gangtok, on August 23 evening. The event, hosted by the Sikkim State Bodybuilding Association (SSBA), brought together more than 200 participants, making it one of the largest bodybuilding competitions in the country this year.

The championship, which also included the 7th Open Men’s and Women’s Physique Championship, was organised in association with the Sikkim Olympic Association and supported by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs. The event had special significance this year as it coincided with the silver jubilee of the SSBA’s official registration under the Law Department, Government of Sikkim.

The occasion was graced by Raju Basnet, Minister of Education, Sports and Youth Affairs, Law and Parliamentary Affairs, who attended as the chief guest. The guest of honour was Sonam Norgay Lachungpa, Chairperson of the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department. Other dignitaries included Anil Raj Rai, Secretary of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, and several association heads.

The competition was judged by an experienced panel including Nabin Pradhan, Akinori Negi, Sonam Dadul Bhutia, Vinod Bishwakarma, Rupendra Mukhia, Jay Raj Pradhan, Tenzing Zamyang, Sunanda Tamang, Basant Thapa, Deoraj Bhandari, Suraj Sarki, Sagil John, Ajay Gurung, and Sanjay Chettri.

In the Men’s Bodybuilding 55–60 kg category, Pranosh Limboo emerged champion, with Binay Rasaily and Alison Chettri taking second and third spots. Mingma Tshering Tamang won in the 60–65 kg category, followed by Sumit Gupta and Mitesh Pradhan. The 65–70 kg category was dominated by Pritam Baraoly, who edged past Rohit Rai and Subash Rai.

The Men’s Bodybuilding 70 kg and above category saw a tough contest, with Kalyan Tamang securing the top position. Bashu Dev Sharma finished second while Abiral Pradhan took third place.

In the Men’s Physique Below 170 cm category, Wasim Khan emerged victorious, while Bappa Chaudhary claimed the Above 170 cm title. Bappa later went on to be adjudged the Champion of Champions among the gold medalists of the bodybuilding categories.

The Denim Jeans Competition added a lighter touch, with Abiral Pradhan taking the crown. In the Specially-Abled Category, Robin Gurung stood tall, with Thinlay Ongmu Bhutia and Suraj Pradhan securing the runner-up spots.

In the women’s segment, Priya Rai won the Women’s Physique Showdown, while Basu Jamamatary clinched the Women’s Sports Model title. Sherap Lhamu Bhutia and Darshana Mukhia were the first and second runners up in the physique category, while Barsana Mukhia and Sherap took the runner-up positions in the sports model section.

The biggest recognition of the night came when Kalyan Tamang was crowned 24th Mr Sikkim 2025 – Champion of Champions, the ultimate title of the event.