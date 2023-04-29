In a bid to promote the welfare of society, the Governor of Sikkim, Laxmi Prasad Acharya, along with the Chief Minister, PS Tamang, initiated the Bhumi Pujan and foundation laying ceremony of Kanchenjunga Sewa Trust's Sewa Bhawan at Tadong in Gangtok. The event was held today and was attended by several dignitaries and locals.

Khangchendzonga Sewa Trust, an NGO registered under the Society Act, started in 2010 with the aim of serving society, runs through donations and is involved in various awareness programmes. The trust has contributed and helped the needy during the Nepal earthquake and Covid-19 pandemic.

The 9000 square feet Bhawan, which will cost 6.5 crore rupees, will include an office, guest house, yog training room, reception, sitting room, kitchen, and library. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for providing the land and mentioned that the state government has provided the land for 33 years lease amount which is nominal.

Governor Acharya, while speaking on the occasion, said that Sikkim is a perfect blend of cultural integration and he saw it during his recent visit to North Sikkim. He also mentioned that the Northeast is rich in culture and tradition, and the Prime Minister also believes that if one hasn't seen the Northeast, they haven't seen India.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister expressed his desire to be the first donor and praised the trust's encouraging work, adding that he is willing to help in any way possible. He also spoke about Sikkim Bhawan under construction in Banaras and a Bhawan in Mumbai for the people of Sikkim. The local people will also benefit from the trust with prior approval.