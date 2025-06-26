Karan Rai brings glory to Sikkim with medal haul at ICN Bodybuilding Championship

Karan Rai, a young and passionate bodybuilder from Gangtok, Sikkim, has made his state proud by winning three medals at the ICN Men’s Bodybuilding Championship recently held in Bangalore. His performance at the national-level event has drawn praise from fitness enthusiasts and sports lovers across the region.



Karan competed in three separate categories and delivered a strong performance in each. He won a bronze medal in the highly competitive Men’s Bodybuilding Novice category, showing not only his physical strength but also the discipline required for such an event. Additionally, he finished 4th in Men’s Physique Novice and 6th in Men’s Classic Physique Novice, proving his versatility across different formats of the sport.



The ICN (International Competitors Network) is a well-known international federation that promotes drug-free, natural bodybuilding and fitness competitions. Athletes who compete in ICN events must go through strict checks to ensure fair play and clean sport. Karan’s decision to participate in this event is a reflection of his dedication to natural and honest bodybuilding.