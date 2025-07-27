Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated with patriotic zeal in Eastern Sikkim

The Indian Army’s Black Cat Division commemorated Kargil Vijay Diwas, on July 26, with patriotic fervour in the forward areas of Eastern Sikkim.

The day marks the triumph of Indian armed forces in the 1999 Kargil War and honours the brave soldiers who laid down their lives defending the nation.

In a solemn and dignified ceremony, wreaths were laid at the Sherathang War Memorial and the historic Natu La Pass, located at an altitude of 14,100 feet, by army personnel to pay homage to the Kargil martyrs.

The ceremony served as a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by the brave hearts in the face of enemy aggression during the conflict.

Beyond the tributes, the Black Cat Division also undertook meaningful outreach activities to engage the local communities and promote national pride. In a unique blend of patriotism and environmental responsibility, the army organised tree plantation drives along the high-altitude frontiers of Sikkim. Saplings were planted by soldiers and students alike, symbolising growth, peace and remembrance.

School awareness programs were also conducted in the region, aiming to foster a sense of nationalism and appreciation for the armed forces among the younger generation.

Drawing competitions were held at both Natu La and nearby local schools, where students expressed their love for the nation through art. Many of the drawings depicted Indian soldiers standing tall amidst the Himalayas, reinforcing the spirit of unity, courage, and environmental consciousness.