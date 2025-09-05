Sikkim educator gets National Teachers’ Award; CM Tamang aims for educational excellence by 2027

Karma Tempo Ethenpa, Principal of PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Mangan, Sikkim, has been honoured with the National Teachers’ Award 2025 by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Teachers’ Day.

Recognised among 45 outstanding educators from across the country, he was felicitated for his inspiring contribution to education, his efforts in promoting sports, and his work in steering students away from tobacco use and technology addiction.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang marked the occasion and paid tribute to teachers at the State-level Teachers’ Day celebration held at Manan Kendra, Gangtok. Calling teachers “the carriers of dreams of their students,” he underlined their central role in shaping society and recalled his own early career as a teacher.

The programme was organized to honor the legacy of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s first Vice President, second President, philosopher, and statesman, whose birthday on September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day across the country. In his address, the Chief Minister said, “On this noble occasion, I offer my heartfelt tribute to Dr. Radhakrishnan and extend my warmest greetings to all teachers. We must also remember the visionary educators who laid the foundation of Sikkim’s educational history long before modern policies were in place.”

Striking a personal chord, Tamang reminded the audience of his own early career in education. “I began my professional journey as a teacher, and those years taught me about the struggles teachers face daily and the limited resources they often work with. The lessons from those experiences continue to guide me even today,” he said.

The Chief Minister stressed that teachers are not just professionals but nation-builders. “The responsibility of removing ignorance by lighting the lamp of knowledge is one that few can bear. Teaching must be seen not as a profession but as a service. Respect cannot be demanded, it has to be earned through commitment and dedication,” he noted.

Government initiatives for education:

On the occasion, Tamang listed several initiatives of his government to strengthen education in Sikkim and ensure the welfare of teachers. Among the major steps taken were:

Fair Posting and Transfer Policy: In 2014, the government transferred over 1,060 teachers at once to maintain equity and fairness.



Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University of Excellence: The Act was notified in April 2022 to establish the new institution.



Ad-Hoc Teachers’ Regularization Policy: Over 2,200 teachers and 111 non-teaching staff have been regularized, providing them with job security.



Khangchendzonga State University Campus: Work is ongoing to expand higher education opportunities.



Chief Minister’s Model Schools: New schools are being set up across different parts of the state to improve access to education.



Promotion Policy: A 30% reservation for promotions has been introduced, with 490 Heads of Institutes promoted to date.



Exposure Trips for Teachers: Awarded teachers are being sent on exposure visits to both state and national-level events.



Sanskrit Teachers Regularization: In 2019, 124 Sanskrit teachers were re-appointed with better pay.



Quality Initiatives: Partnerships with Thompson Digital have launched the Lakshya Center of Excellence for free IIT-JEE and NEET coaching, as well as Aspire Sikkim for UPSC, NDA, and other competitive exams.



Chief Minister’s Mentorship Programme: Introduced in 2024 to provide students with dedicated guidance and mentoring.

The chief minister said these measures have already begun to show results, as many students from humble backgrounds are now aspiring to become doctors, engineers, and pilots.

Tamang outlined his government’s long-term vision of making Sikkim an education hub. “We are committed to providing quality and accessible education for all. Our aim is to make Sikkim a center of learning in India. Natural beauty, peace, and hospitality will add to this vision. Initiatives like the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University of Excellence and our mission to achieve 100% literacy by 2027 will be key steps,” he said.

He also pointed out that while several schools across the country are facing closure or mergers, Sikkim must focus on improving the quality of education rather than only on the number of schools. “Innovation in classrooms and passionate mentoring will define the next phase of education in our state,” he added.

The chief minister said that teachers must be given more than symbolic appreciation. “Teachers deserve not fleeting or superficial recognition but deep, lasting respect. It is only through the cooperation of teachers, society, and the government that Sikkim can achieve real progress,” he said.