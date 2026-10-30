The 17th Gyalwang Karmapa, Ogyen Trinley Dorje, arrived in Paro, Bhutan, on October 30 for his long-awaited visit, but his return to Rumtek Monastery near Gangtok remains uncertain.

He was received by Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, representatives of the royal family and Venerable Zuri Rinpoche. Devotees from across the world also joined a traditional Dharma procession to welcome him.

Paro is nearly 400 km by road from Gangtok, where Rumtek Monastery — the Karmapa's traditional seat — is located. Despite the geographical proximity, the monastery remains out of bounds for him.

A 2000 order of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) barred Ogyen Trinley Dorje from visiting Sikkim and Rumtek Monastery. In March 2018, the CCS reportedly eased the restrictions to allow him to visit Sikkim, but the restriction on his entry to Rumtek remained in place.

That restriction has yet to be lifted, and the Karmapa is yet to visit the monastery.

The Sikkim government has continued to press the Centre for his visit. It has constituted a dedicated committee and allocated Rs 1 crore this year, with provisions of up to Rs 2 crore annually, to facilitate his arrival.

