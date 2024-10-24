After extensive repairs, National Highway-10 will reopen on October 25 at 6:00 am for all vehicles, though with strict weight limits for commercial traffic. The vital route, connecting West Bengal's plains to its hills, now allows passage under careful monitoring.

Heavy vehicles face a 10-metric-ton weight restriction, according to the Executive Engineer of National Highway Division No. IX, West Bengal. The decision reflects a cautious approach to maintaining the highway's stability.

Authorities have implemented single-lane traffic at six critical points spanning over 40 kilometres, including the busy stretches of Kalijhora and Mamkhola. These measures aim to prevent congestion and ensure structural safety in vulnerable sections.

District officials will oversee traffic management, with special attention to enforcing load restrictions on commercial vehicles.