Kolkata tourist dies of suspected altitude sickness in North Sikkim

A 47-year-old woman from Kolkata died after reportedly suffering from acute altitude sickness while on vacation in North Sikkim, officials said on January 16.

The incident occurred in the high-altitude town of Lachung, where the woman had travelled with her family. According to officials, she began experiencing health issues, including shortness of breath and repeated vomiting, soon after reaching Lachung. Despite her condition, she visited Zero Point, located at an altitude of around 15,300 feet, for sightseeing on Thursday.

Her condition reportedly worsened later in the night. Around 2 am, she developed severe symptoms consistent with altitude sickness and was immediately rushed to the Lachung Army Field Hospital. Doctors, however, declared her brought dead.

Officials said Lachung itself is situated at an elevation of approximately 9,600 feet, and high-altitude sickness is suspected to be the primary cause of death. A case of unnatural death has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the incident.

Authorities have once again urged tourists visiting high-altitude areas of North Sikkim to acclimatise properly and seek medical advice before travelling to extreme elevations, especially if they experience symptoms such as breathlessness, nausea or dizziness.