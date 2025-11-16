Kongchen Dorjee Award highlights call for unity and protection of Sikkimese identity

A strong appeal for unity and constitutional safeguards dominated the first-ever Kongchen Dorjee Award ceremony as SIBLAC Convenor and BJP Advisor Tseten Tashi Bhutia received the honour from the Sikkim Indigenous Lepcha Tribal Association (SILTA).

The award recognised Bhutia’s long-standing role in public life and his work with the Sikkim Indigenous Bhutia-Lepcha Advisory Council, but his address quickly shifted attention to what he described as the community’s most pressing concerns: protection of identity, political fairness, and the future of Article 371F.

Speaking to a packed gathering, Bhutia said he stood before them “with a heartfelt feeling, praying for everyone’s well-being”, adding that he sought blessings “especially from the elders of this land”. He urged Sikkimese voters, youth, entrepreneurs and people of all faiths to remain united at a time when the state’s demographic and political landscape is shifting.

Reflecting on Sikkim’s 50-year journey as part of India, he called for honest assessment. “Whatever has happened—good or bad—we must accept the truth,” he said, repeating that “everything has consequences”. He warned that a small population must “remain vigilant to protect its culture and identity” as new challenges emerge.

Addressing leaders across party lines in attendance, Bhutia pressed for fairness in public life, saying writers, artists, teachers, professionals and employees “must get equal respect”. He thanked SILTA for the award, describing it as a collective recognition rather than a personal achievement.

Bhutia also focused on unresolved political and administrative issues, questioning why “certain rights are not given” and why “the constitution is not applied equally”. He stressed that Sikkimese Nepali, Bhutia and Lepcha communities are “one people”, warning that no one should divide them on caste or community lines.

Article 371F, he said, remains crucial to safeguarding Sikkim’s distinct identity and must be protected through unity rather than “isolated protests or legal battles”. He called for dialogue on issues such as representation, certificates and the Tamang seat, saying “nothing can be solved without dialogue”.

He noted that a report prepared by his committee after surveys and investigations points to several areas requiring either correction or legal clarification to ensure proper protection of community rights.

Reminding citizens of their collective responsibility, Bhutia urged: “This is your Sikkim. This is your land. Protect it. Protect your identity for the sake of future generations.”

The ceremony, organised by SILTA, served both as an honour for Bhutia and a broader reminder of the ongoing efforts needed to safeguard Sikkim’s cultural and political heritage.