Sikkim celebrates Janmashtami with 'Kalash Yatra' in Tadong

The festival of Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated with religious fervour and devotion in Sikkim's Tadong on August 16, as a Kalash Yatra was organised by the Tadong Durga Mandir Krishna Janmashtami Committee.

The procession began from Saraswati Mandir at 5th Mile, Tadong, and concluded at the Tadong Durga Mandir, drawing participation from a large number of devotees.

The Kalash Yatra, a traditional ritual in Hindu festivals, saw men, women, and children walking together in devotion, carrying the sacred Kalash while chanting bhajans and singing praises of Lord Krishna. The procession moved through the streets of Tadong, filling the atmosphere with a spiritual and festive mood. Local residents also gathered along the route to witness the yatra and seek blessings.

Organisers said that the Kalash Yatra marked the beginning of the Janmashtami celebrations at Tadong Durga Mandir.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the people of Sikkim, stating that Janmashtami is not only a festival of devotion but also a reminder of the eternal values of righteousness, truth, and compassion taught by Lord Krishna.

“Janmashtami reminds us of the eternal values of righteousness (dharma), devotion (bhakti), and compassion that Lord Krishna exemplified throughout His life. His teachings of truth, love, and harmony remain a timeless guide for humanity,” Tamang said in his statement.

He urged the people of Sikkim to take inspiration from the life and teachings of Lord Krishna and to walk the path of virtue and selfless service. According to the Chief Minister, the festival should serve as an occasion for individuals and communities to foster peace, harmony, and joy. “May this sacred festival inspire us all to walk the path of virtue, serve others selflessly, and foster peace and joy within our communities,” he added.