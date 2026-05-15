Labourer killed after being crushed by machine at construction site in Sikkim

A 45-year-old labourer working with the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) died after being crushed under a machine at a construction site in Sikkim’s Pakyong district, police said on Friday, May 15.

The deceased was identified as Gnawang Sherpa, a resident of Naya Busty in Phadamchen.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday at Zuluk when Sherpa and other workers were shifting a compressor machine at the work site. During the process, the machine reportedly slipped and fell on him, causing critical injuries.

He was immediately taken to the Military Hospital in Zuluk, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

The body was brought to Gangtok on Friday for post-mortem examination, officials added.