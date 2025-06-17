Following the devastating flash flood that struck Lachen on May 29, a high-level meeting was held at the Office of the Chief Secretary, Tashiling Secretariat, on June 17, discussing urgent relief and protection measures for the people of Lachen Dzumsa.

The meeting was chaired by Samdup Lepcha, Minister and Area MLA of Lachen-Mangan constituency.

Also present were Bandu Lachenpa, Pipon of Lachen, and other members of the Lachen Dzumsa, who placed before the government the pressing concerns and demands of the local community. The flood has disrupted normal life in the region, affecting roads, electricity, communication, water supply, and access to essential goods.

Key issues raised during the meeting included the construction of temporary foot suspension bridges, urgent restoration of the 66KV electricity pillars, revival of mobile network connectivity and resumption of essential commodity supplies to Lachen. Restoration of drinking water facilities and road clearance between Zeema IV and Zeema Khola, as well as between Zeema and Tsepten, were also highlighted as top priorities.

A special request was made for the construction of 13 log bridges and the deployment of departmental teams for immediate assessment of damaged areas. Minister Lepcha underlined the need for swift action and regular monitoring of ongoing restoration work, especially on the main access roads to Lachen which remain critical for mobility and relief efforts.

Chief Secretary responded positively to the demands placed during the meeting and assured the delegation that all necessary funds and administrative clearances would be provided without delay to support the people of Lachen.

The delegation expressed their gratitude for the government’s quick and responsive approach. The meeting ended with a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to ensure timely delivery of relief and complete restoration of normalcy in the flood-affected areas.