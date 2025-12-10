Lamborghinis to Porsches to rev through Sikkim’s high-altitude historic border circuit

Sikkim is set to witness an unprecedented automotive spectacle as 17 world-class supercars — including Lamborghinis and Porsches — gear up to navigate the state’s rugged mountain terrain from December 12 to 15, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Organised under the Ministry of Defence’s ‘Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan’ initiative aimed at promoting battlefield and border tourism, the rally will offer participants a dramatic experience of Sikkim’s high-altitude routes and historic frontier landscapes.

The convoy will be flagged off from Sukna in West Bengal on December 12 and proceed through the Siliguri–Gangtok–Cho La–Nathu La–Gnathang–Zuluk circuit before concluding on December 15. The route includes steep climbs, winding mountain passes and strategic border zones.

The supercar expedition, organised by the Mumbai-based Super Car Route Group, is supported by the Black Cat Division of the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps and the Government of Sikkim. Designed as a self-driven, self-funded event, the initiative seeks to position Sikkim as one of India’s premier adventure-driving destinations.

A highlight of the route is Cho La, at 5,420 metres, a site of strategic importance from the 1967 Indo-China clashes. The location has increasingly drawn interest from travellers pursuing battlefield tourism experiences.

In view of the rally, the state’s lifeline highway, NH-10, will face temporary traffic restrictions on December 12 and 15. Heavy vehicle movement on the 52-km Sevoke–Rangpo stretch will be prohibited from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on December 12, and again from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on December 15, notifications stated.