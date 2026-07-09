Landslide disrupts traffic on Sikkim's Melli–Jorethang road; restoration underway

Heavy rainfall triggered a landslide on the Melli–Jorethang road in Sikkim on July 9, disrupting vehicular movement after boulders, mud and debris spilled onto the roadway.

The landslide affected traffic along the key route, prompting authorities to advise commuters to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution until the road is cleared.

Officials said an excavator has already been deployed to the site and restoration work is underway. The road is expected to be reopened to traffic shortly.

The incident comes amid continued rainfall across several parts of Sikkim, increasing the risk of landslides and road blockages.

Authorities have urged residents and travellers to remain vigilant, follow official advisories and avoid landslide-prone areas as the monsoon continues.