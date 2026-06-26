Landslides disrupt NH-10, traffic between Sikkim and Siliguri diverted

Vehicular movement between Sikkim and Siliguri has been diverted through alternative routes following major landslides on National Highway-10 at Sevoke, officials said on June 26.

According to an official communication issued by the Darjeeling Superintendent of Police to the Kalimpong Superintendent of Police on Thursday, all vehicles travelling between Siliguri and Sikkim have been advised to use the Moonsong–Gorubathan route. Depending on traffic conditions, vehicles may also be diverted via the Coronation Bridge–Mongpong–Gajoldoba corridor.

Traffic on NH-10 remained severely affected throughout Thursday after a major landslide blocked the highway, forcing authorities to repeatedly suspend and divert vehicular movement to facilitate debris clearance operations.

Although the road was briefly reopened after clearance work, fresh landslides involving small boulders and debris continued to occur, indicating that the hillside remains unstable.

"The affected road was cleared and traffic movement was restored for a brief period. However, fresh landslides involving small boulders and debris are continuing to occur, indicating that the slope remains unstable," the official communication stated.

Authorities warned that the unstable slope poses a serious risk to commuters and has made the immediate restoration of normal traffic movement impossible.

The Darjeeling SP requested the immediate implementation of the diversion plan to ensure commuter safety and allow uninterrupted debris-clearing operations.

Motorists have been urged to follow traffic advisories issued by the police and cooperate with authorities until normal traffic on NH-10 is fully restored.