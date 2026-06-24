Landslides triggered by heavy rain cut off West Sikkim district headquarters

Heavy overnight rainfall triggered multiple landslides along the Gyalshing–Legship road in West Sikkim on Wednesday, June 24, disrupting vehicular movement and temporarily cutting off the district headquarters from the rest of the state.

Officials said torrential rain caused large volumes of debris and boulders to slide onto the arterial road at several locations, bringing traffic to a complete halt. Gyalshing recorded 95.2 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday morning.

District authorities received reports of the landslides around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The worst-affected stretch was near Omchung, about two kilometres from Gyalshing town, where a major landslide blocked the roadway.

Excavators and road-clearing teams were deployed through the night to remove debris and restore connectivity. However, persistent rainfall and unstable slopes hampered restoration efforts.

Local representatives said at least three landslides had struck the Gyalshing–Legship corridor, including a major slide near Omchung, another below the main slide zone and a third near Legship.

The Gyalshing–Legship road serves as the primary link connecting the district headquarters with other parts of Sikkim and is crucial for the movement of passengers, essential commodities and emergency services.

Residents expressed concern over recurring landslides along the route during the monsoon season. Local representatives pointed out that the issue has been repeatedly raised at official review meetings, but long-term mitigation and restoration measures are yet to be implemented.

With no alternative route available, the disruption has affected daily life and raised concerns about the supply of essential goods and emergency access to the district.

Authorities said efforts were underway to clear the road and restore normal traffic movement at the earliest.