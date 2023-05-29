A leopard that had killed over a dozen livestock was captured and released into the wild in Sikkim's Soreng region.

Officials from the Soreng wildlife range had received several complaints regarding the slaughter of domestic animals from inhabitants of several villages in the area.

In response to the reports, the Soreng Wildlife Range employees erected video traps at several sites, which proved that the hunter was an adult leopard (Panthera pardus).

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The leopard, who is alleged to have killed over a dozen calves as well as many dogs and cats in Timburbong hamlet, was captured within a large cage built by wildlife range employees with the assistance of local residents.

On May 27, after midnight, the animal became caught within the cage while attempting to remove the bait that had been prepared for its capture. When Range Officer Ashish Lama and his colleagues arrived the next morning, they discovered that the captive animal was an adult male leopard.

The leopard was evaluated by vets and deemed to be healthy with no symptoms of harm, according to the official.

According to the source, the caught leopard was returned to the wild on the orders of forest department officials.