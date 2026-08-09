Limboo community in Sikkim celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day with rally, cultural programmes

The Limboo community in Sikkim observed the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples on Sunday, August 9, with a rally and a series of cultural programmes in Gangtok, highlighting the importance of preserving its indigenous identity and heritage.

The programme was organised by the Sukhim Yakthung Sapsok Songchumbho (SYSS), the apex body of the Limboo community, at Limboo Bhawan.

The observance began with a rally from Titanic Park at MG Marg. Participants marched through Ranka Stand to Limboo Bhawan, carrying messages of unity and preservation of their indigenous heritage.

Addressing the gathering, SYSS president A B Subba called for collective efforts to safeguard the community’s identity and ensure that its cultural heritage is passed on to younger generations.

Advisor to the Chief Minister (Press) Birendra Tamling, who attended the event as the chief guest, stressed the need to preserve the culture, customs, traditions and religious faith of the Limboo community.

The programme also featured presentations on Limboo Mundhum, the community’s oral scripture, along with performances of traditional Chyabrung or Kelang and Nagra dances.

The event also recognised achievements and contributions from members of the community. Felicitation letters were presented to Richa Subba, State NEET Topper 2026, Ingsa Hang Subba and Budhi Lekwahang.