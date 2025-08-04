Sikkim foundation's golden pheasant adoption strengthens faith, conservation ties

Sikkim-based ‘Live to Love’ foundation founded by His Holiness Gyalwang Drukpa has joined the Himalayan Zoological Park’s (HZP) ‘My Child From Wild’ initiative by adopting a Golden Pheasant under the Sikkim Chapter of the organisation.

The adoption, valued at Rs 10,000, was announced on the auspicious occasion of Thrunkar Tshechu, deepening the spiritual and ecological bonds between humans and the Himalayan wilderness.

Founded in 2007, 'Live to Love' is a globally recognised humanitarian organisation that operates under the spiritual guidance of the 12th Gyalwang Drukpa, Jigme Pema Wangchen, the head of the Drukpa Kagyu lineage of Buddhism. A devoted environmentalist, educator, and spiritual leader, His Holiness has tirelessly promoted eco-consciousness in the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

His efforts have earned him international acclaim, including the UN Millennium Development Goals Honour (2010) and India’s Green Hero Award, conferred by former President Smt. Pratibha Patil.

One of the organisation’s most lauded initiatives is the annual ‘Eco Pad Yatra’, a high-altitude pilgrimage where volunteers, monks, and nuns trek across Himalayan terrains, collecting plastic waste. The 2010 Yatra in Sikkim saw more than 25 truckloads of plastic removed from the region—a feat widely praised and even chronicled in the acclaimed documentary Pad Yatra: A Green Odyssey, which won multiple international awards.

Beyond clean-up drives, 'Live to Love' has championed tree plantation in Ladakh, leading to two Guinness World Records for most trees planted simultaneously. The organisation also runs numerous educational and health initiatives, including the Druk White Lotus School, known for its award-winning sustainable architecture and its appearance in the Bollywood film '3 Idiots'.

Recognising these monumental contributions, the Waterkeeper Alliance named Gyalwang Drukpa the ‘Guardian of the Himalayas’ in 2013. His message has always been clear: “We all have the great responsibility to take care of the Himalayas for all sentient beings.”