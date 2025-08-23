Cheques for LPG cylinder refills distributed in Sikkim's Namchi to support drivers’ families

Cheques for LPG cylinder refills under the Aama Sahyog Yojana were distributed on Saturday at the District Party Office in Namchi, Sikkim, extending financial relief to the families of drivers.

The welfare initiative, launched by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), is designed to ease the household burden of Sarathi families while reinforcing the government’s focus on people-centric governance.

The distribution ceremony was led by Sonam Ongdup Bhutia, Chairman of the All Sikkim Sarathi Welfare Board. The event was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Tashi Dorjee Tamang, CLC President, Prem Pradhan, President of the Main Line Taxi Drivers’ Association, and Subash Tamang, President of the Local Taxi Drivers’ Association of Namchi. Their presence highlighted the collaborative effort of the government and community organizations in ensuring the welfare of working-class families.

Beneficiaries, mostly wives of Sarathis, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister, lauding the initiative as a reflection of the government’s ongoing commitment to uplift the working-class community. Many noted that the assistance would significantly help in managing household expenses, especially the cost of essential cooking fuel.

Officials said that the Aama Sahyog Yojana is more than a financial aid programme—it is a step towards strengthening social security for families dependent on small-scale earnings. By extending support to the families of Sarathis, the government continues to demonstrate its dedication to inclusive growth and the well-being of every community across Sikkim.