LPG supply in Sikkim restored to pre-crisis levels

The Sikkim government on April 9, announced that the supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to the state has been fully restored to 100 per cent of pre-crisis levels, ensuring that there is no shortage of cooking gas across its districts.

Earlier, the LPG supply had been curtailed to 80 per cent by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) due to a nationwide shortage triggered by disruptions in global supply chains amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

In an official statement, the Food & Civil Supplies Department said that the restoration was achieved through coordinated efforts between the state government and oil marketing companies. “Through coordinated efforts between the Government of Sikkim and the oil marketing companies, LPG supply to the state has now been restored to 100 per cent of pre-crisis levels,” the department stated.

The resumption of full supply is expected to significantly improve the availability of cooking gas across all districts. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure that LPG distribution continues as per the regular pre-crisis schedule of distributors.

Further strengthening energy security, the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has doubled the supply of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders for distribution among migrant labourers in the state. This initiative is expected to provide additional relief and supplement the kerosene allocations already made.

The state government reiterated its commitment to maintaining a steady and reliable supply of LPG during these challenging times and urged the public to contact their respective District Control Room helplines for any grievances or assistance.