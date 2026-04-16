LPG supply stable in Sikkim, backlog limited to 1.46 days: Govt

The supply and distribution of LPG cylinders in Sikkim remain stable, with the backlog limited to around 1.46 days, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in coordination with the state government and distributors, is closely monitoring supply lines to ensure there are no disruptions. Officials said adequate stock is being maintained at bottling plants and storage facilities to meet household demand.

A senior official from Indian Oil Corporation stated that the total pending LPG bookings in the state currently stand at 5,284, against an average daily delivery of 3,618 cylinders. At this rate, the backlog translates to just 1.46 days, indicating efficient last-mile delivery and supply chain management.

Authorities said efforts are ongoing to maintain seamless distribution and avoid any inconvenience to consumers across the state.