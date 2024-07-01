Sikkim's dairy industry has experienced a significant setback due to an outbreak of Lumpy disease, as revealed during the recent Gwala Day celebration at Manan Kendra. The state's milk production has declined from 189 lakh litres in 2022-23 to 184 lakh litres in 2023-24, marking a decrease of 5 lakh litres.

The Lumpy disease outbreak has had a considerable impact on the cattle population, leading to reduced milk yields across the state. This decline in production has raised concerns about the dairy sector's ability to meet the growing demand for milk and milk products in Sikkim.

Despite these challenges, the Gwala Day celebration aimed to bolster the dairy industry by encouraging farmers to adopt best practices for improving milk production. The event served as a platform to address the current issues facing the sector and to strategise ways to overcome the impact of the Lumpy disease outbreak.

State officials and dairy farmers are now working together to implement measures to control the spread of the disease and support affected cattle. These efforts are crucial for the recovery of Sikkim's dairy industry and to ensure a stable supply of milk products for the state's population.