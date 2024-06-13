The Denzong Sherpa Association extended heartfelt congratulations to M. N. Sherpa on his historic election as the first Speaker of the 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly from the Sherpa community.

The Association expressed profound gratitude to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and his unwavering support and visionary leadership that made this extraordinary accomplishment possible, fostering an inclusive and empowering environment for leaders from diverse communities.

The Association also warmly congratulates Prem Singh Tamang on his second term as Chief Minister of Sikkim. His continued leadership promises further progress and prosperity for the state.

Additionally, sincere thanks are extended to the members of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly for their confidence and support in electing Shri M. N. Sherpa. Their collective decision reflects a commitment to representation, inclusivity, and the enhancement of Sikkim's democratic values.

This historic occasion is a source of immense pride and inspiration for the entire Sherpa community, symbolizing progress, unity, and paving the way for future generations. The community eagerly anticipates the positive impact of M. N. Sherpa’s leadership in his new role and remains confident in his ability to uphold the highest standards of justice and governance.

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