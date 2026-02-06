Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Sikkim's Namchi, residents report shaking indoors

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Namchi in south Sikkim in the early hours of February 6, with the tremor originating at a shallow depth of 5 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 3:11 am. In a post on X, the NCS said: “EQ of M: 4.0, On: 06/02/2026 03:11:30 IST, Lat: 27.38 N, Long: 88.42 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Namchi, Sikkim.” Shallow earthquakes are known to cause stronger surface shaking, even at lower magnitudes.

No immediate reports of damage or injuries were received, but residents said the tremors were clearly felt indoors. Locals reported noticing objects moving before realising an earthquake was underway.

Speaking to reporters, a resident named Mrityunjay Das said, “We felt the tremors. Later, we felt that the lamp and chair had moved from their position, which is when we got to know that there was an earthquake.”

Another resident described feeling a sudden jolt while at work. “A little while ago, when I was in the shop, I felt a sudden jerk. Later, I got to know that there was an earthquake,” he said.

The quake follows recent seismic activity in the region. On February 4, tremors were felt in parts of Kolkata after earthquakes were reported in neighbouring countries, including Myanmar, Bangladesh and Tibet, according to the NCS.

The eastern Himalayan region, including Sikkim, falls under a high seismic risk zone, and experts have repeatedly warned that frequent low- to moderate-intensity earthquakes indicate ongoing tectonic stress in the area.