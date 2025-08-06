Sikkim Governor, Army commander discuss national security and achievements

Major General M. S. Rathore, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 17th Mountain Division, called on Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, at Raj Bhavan, on August 6.

During the courtesy meeting, Major General Rathore congratulated the Governor on the successful completion of one year in office and briefed him about the recent achievements of the Indian Armed Forces, particularly highlighting the successful operations conducted under Operation Sindoor.

The Governor lauded the Indian Armed Forces for the exemplary execution of Operation Sindoor and praised their unwavering dedication, resilience, and commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and security of the nation.

Further, Governor Mathur presented Major General Rathore with a copy of the book “Jaisa Maine Jaana”, a compilation of his speeches delivered in and outside Sikkim over the past year.

Additionally, he also conveyed his best wishes to Major General Rathore for all his future endeavours and urged him to continue serving the nation with the same sense of duty and dedication.