Man arrested for alleged murder of wife in Sikkim's Jorethang

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife in Sikkim's Jorethang after medical evidence contradicted his claim that her burn injuries were caused by an accidental spill of hot water.

The woman, aged 44, died on the morning of June 22 in the Sumbuk area under the jurisdiction of Jorethang Police Station.

According to police, the husband initially told investigators that his wife had accidentally poured hot water on herself the previous night, resulting in the injuries that led to her death.

However, a post-mortem examination conducted at a hospital in Gangtok raised doubts about his account. The Medico-Legal Consultant who carried out the examination reportedly found that the burn injuries were fresh and had been inflicted shortly before the woman's death.

The doctor further opined that the nature and distribution of the injuries were inconsistent with an accidental incident and could not be classified as self-inflicted or suicidal.

During the inquest, multiple burn injuries were found on the victim's neck, hands, legs, thighs, abdomen and back. Investigators also recovered partially burnt clothing from outside the couple's residence, which was seized as evidence.

Police said the husband's statements were found to be contradictory during questioning, further strengthening suspicion regarding his involvement in the woman's death.

Based on the medical findings and other evidence collected during the investigation, the man was formally arrested and remanded to police custody.

Forensic experts have examined the scene, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the death.