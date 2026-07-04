Man arrested with 40 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup in Sikkim's Namchi

A 41-year-old man was arrested after police seized 40 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup allegedly being transported illegally in a taxi in Sikkim's Namchi district, officials said on Saturday, July 4.

The accused was travelling in a Siliguri–Yangang service taxi when he was intercepted by police at Yangang following a tip-off.

During a search of the vehicle, police recovered and seized 40 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, a prescription medicine that is often misused as a narcotic substance.

The accused was arrested under the provisions of the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act, police said.

Officials said the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the illegal transportation of controlled substances.

Police added that surveillance has been intensified along the Siliguri corridor, which is frequently used by traffickers attempting to smuggle narcotic and controlled substances into Sikkim.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the consignment and identify others who may be involved in the illegal trade.