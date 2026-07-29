Man detained in drug case found dead inside Sikkim police station

A 55-year-old man, who was detained in connection with a drug-related case, was found dead inside a police station in Sikkim’s Gangtok district on July 29, a senior police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Purney Darjee. Police said he allegedly died by suicide while in custody at the Singtam Police Station.

“Darjee hanged himself at Singtam Police Station within hours of being detained in a drug-related case,” the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while an investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death.

This is a developing story.