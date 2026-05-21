Man drugged, robbed of Rs 7 lakh while travelling in taxi in Sikkim

A man from Gyalshing district was allegedly drugged and robbed of Rs 7 lakh while travelling in a taxi from Gangtok to Tadong, police said on May 21.

According to police, the incident took place on April 15 after the man boarded a taxi from Gangtok. Officials said he allegedly became unconscious during the journey.

The victim reportedly regained consciousness on April 17 at Cuttack Railway Station in Odisha, following which he approached the Government Railway Police (GRP) for assistance.

Police said he was provided medical treatment at a government hospital in Cuttack.

Authorities said the Cuttack GRP initially registered a zero FIR before transferring the case to Sadar Police Station in Gangtok on jurisdictional grounds.

Police said an FIR was formally registered at Sadar Police Station in Gangtok on May 20, and an investigation into the incident is underway.