Mangan district braces for light rain and snowfall amid Sikkim's dry spell

Light rain and snowfall at higher altitudes remain the only significant weather features in Sikkim’s latest outlook, with isolated activity forecast mainly over the Mangan district while the rest of the state stays largely dry.

The Meteorological Centre, Gangtok, said no weather warning has been issued for the next seven days, signalling stable conditions across most districts.

A cyclonic circulation that developed over the northwest Bay of Bengal on February 13 and 14, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, weakened by February 15. Observations up to February 19, including surface and upper air data, formed the basis of the current assessment.

The seven-day district forecast places Mangan at the centre of expected precipitation. Light rain and snowfall at higher reaches are likely at one or two places on the first day, with a similar pattern returning later in the week. Pakyong may also see light precipitation at higher altitudes on the sixth day. Gangtok, Gyalshing, Namchi and Soreng are forecast to remain mainly dry throughout.

The broader two-week outlook from February 20 to March 5 indicates predominantly dry weather in the first week. During the second week, maximum temperatures are likely to remain normal to slightly above normal, while minimum temperatures are expected to stay within the seasonal range. Rainfall is projected to be near normal overall, though confined to limited areas.

The next weekly weather review will be released on February 26, 2026.