In a major political development, 43 members and leaders have tendered their resignations from the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) Party.

This mass resignation marks a notable shift in the political landscape of Sikkim.

Among the prominent figures who have resigned are G. M. Gurung, a candidate from the Singtam Khamdong Constituency in 2019, and Ashish Rai, the 2024 candidate for the Arithang Constituency. Dr. Tika Nepal, the 2024 candidate for the Gyalshing Bernyak Constituency, has also stepped down.



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Other key leaders who have resigned include Kishore Khadka, the former Vice President and Media Coordinator, and Satish Mohan Pradhan, the Former In-charge of the West District. Dr. Shiva Kumar Timishina, who served as the former General Secretary and Spokesperson, is also among those who have quit.

The list further includes Mojesh Bantawa, the Former Secretary of the DWC East District, and Ravi Darjee, a Panchayat member from Upper Tintek, Chisopani GPU under the Khamdong Singtam Constituency.

The collective resignation of these individuals underscores a potential reconfiguration in the party's structure and influence.