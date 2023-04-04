At least six people have been reported dead after an Avalanche hit 17th Mile in Tsomgo on April 4, a popular tourist spot in Sikkim.

As per reports, four male, one female and one child have died after being grievously injured following an Avalanche that struck the area, leading to a tourist bus falling into a deep gorge.

As per sources, more than 150 persons are reported to be trapped in the knee-deep snow.

Meanwhile, locals are engaged in rescuing the tourists trapped in the snow. Further rescue operation teams have been informed about the incident.

Sikkim Police have reached the spot and are engaging in rescue operations.



Also read : Sikkim: At least 20 people injured after suspected avalanche hits 17th mile near Tsomgo