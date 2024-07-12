A massive fire broke out in Yakla, affecting five kutcha houses, with two completely gutted on July 12.

The fire was controlled with the help of the fire brigade, police, army personnel, and local residents.

It is to be mentioned here that the Yakla is a border village near the Nathula Indo-China Border.

MLA Pamin Lepcha visited the site, accompanied by DPO Gangtok, BDO Nandok, SHO Sherathang, Range Officer Kyongnosla, Revenue Inspector, Panchayat Yakla Sherathang, Panchayat Tsomgo, Samaj President, and local residents.

MLA Pamin Lepcha provided ex-gratia relief to the victims along with some essential items as per the norms of the Natural Calamity Schemes. The victims were assured of all possible help in the coming days.



Also Read: Sikkim accident: Falling rock claims life of female passenger on Lingi-Singtam route

On the otherhand, a tragic accident occurred today when a woman, aged between 38 and 40 years, died instantly after a stone fell on a taxi vehicle.

The vehicle was travelling from Lingee to Singtam when the incident took place near Singbel Sisney.

Local officials have urged travellers to exercise caution when driving through areas prone to landslides and falling rocks, particularly during the monsoon season.