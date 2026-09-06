Massive landslide hits Sikkim’s Mangan district, partially blocks two rivers
A massive landslide in Sikkim's Mangan district partially blocked the Teesta and Chyakoong rivers on Sunday. Officials are monitoring water levels closely as the slide has raised concerns over possible changes downstream.
- Officials said the slide occurred early Sunday in Chungthang subdivision
- The collapse happened along a new road cutting in Naga Forest
- Authorities warned partial obstruction could alter local water levels downstream
A massive landslide hit Sikkim's Mangan district in the early hours of Sunday, September 6, partially blocking the flow of the Teesta and Chyakoong rivers, officials said.
A substantial portion of a hillside along a new road cutting of the Naga-Tosa Road in the Naga Forest area collapsed near the confluence of the two rivers, opposite the Theng Tunnel in Chungthang subdivision, they said.
The landslide partially obstructed the flow of both rivers, raising concerns over possible changes in water levels in the area.
No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, while officials are assessing the extent of damage to property, if any.
River levels at the Sankalang and Phidang outposts are currently normal, although the water remains muddy, officials said.
The local administration has been directed to continuously monitor water levels and immediately report any significant changes, they added.
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