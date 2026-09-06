Massive landslide hits Sikkim’s Mangan district, partially blocks two rivers

A massive landslide hit Sikkim's Mangan district in the early hours of Sunday, September 6, partially blocking the flow of the Teesta and Chyakoong rivers, officials said.

A substantial portion of a hillside along a new road cutting of the Naga-Tosa Road in the Naga Forest area collapsed near the confluence of the two rivers, opposite the Theng Tunnel in Chungthang subdivision, they said.

The landslide partially obstructed the flow of both rivers, raising concerns over possible changes in water levels in the area.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, while officials are assessing the extent of damage to property, if any.

River levels at the Sankalang and Phidang outposts are currently normal, although the water remains muddy, officials said.

The local administration has been directed to continuously monitor water levels and immediately report any significant changes, they added.