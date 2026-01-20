Massive wildfire near Indo-China Border in East Sikkim triggers explosions

A massive fire broke out in the high-altitude border region near Kupup village in East Sikkim, close to the Indo-China border, triggering serious concern among local residents as well as security personnel deployed in the area.



Given its proximity to the international border, the incident was treated as highly sensitive by authorities.

According to locals, the fire spread rapidly and proved difficult to contain due to the rugged terrain and prevailing weather conditions. The blaze was reported close to the Zero Line, near key Indian Army positions, heightening security concerns.

Residents and individuals present in the vicinity reported hearing a series of loud “bursting” sounds as the fire raged. Local estimates suggest that around 14 to 15 such explosions were heard, causing panic among villagers as the blasts echoed across the area and were audible from a considerable distance.

Sources indicated that the explosions were likely caused by landmines being triggered by the intense heat of the fire. Border areas near Kupup are known to have old anti-infiltration mines laid in the past, which can detonate when exposed to extreme temperatures. The fire was reported close to sensitive Army installations and not far from the strategically important Nathu La Pass.

Army personnel stationed in the region responded immediately to the situation. However, the challenging terrain and the fast-spreading nature of the fire hampered containment efforts, prompting the Army to seek assistance from local villagers. Residents cooperated with security forces in dousing the flames, and coordinated efforts helped prevent the fire from spreading further. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, a separate fire incident was reported earlier on January 18 at Thambi View Point near the Nathula border area in East Sikkim. That fire broke out at an Indian Army base close to the Zero Line and raised concern due to the sensitive location.

Preliminary information suggested that the January 18 incident may have been triggered by careless smoking by tourists visiting the area. Nathula and nearby viewpoints attract a large number of visitors, particularly during the tourist season, increasing the risk of such incidents in the fragile high-altitude border zone.