Illegal cough syrup seized in Sikkim's Namchi, two arrested during vehicle check

Melli Police Station in Namchi district has seized a large quantity of illegal cough syrup during a surprise vehicle check along National Highway-710. The seizure was made based on specific and credible information received by the police about the transportation of banned substances.

The police intercepted a pickup vehicle bearing registration number WB 73F 0460, which was en route from Siliguri to Jorethang. The checking was part of a routine but intensified patrol by the Melli Police team, which has been actively working to control drug-related movements in the region.

Upon stopping the vehicle, the police discovered a large stock of illegal cough syrup, often misused as a narcotic substance. These types of syrups are known to contain codeine phosphate, a controlled substance under drug laws, and are frequently smuggled for abuse by addicts.

Two individuals travelling in the vehicle were immediately arrested on the spot. The accused have been identified as:

Maneshwar Das, 39 years old, son of P.R. Das, resident of Majhigaon, Jorethang. He was the driver of the vehicle.

Md. Saddam Hussain, 30 years old, son of Sakil Alam, resident of Masjid Line, Jorethang. He was travelling as a co-passenger and is suspected to be involved in the smuggling operation.

A formal case has been registered at Melli Police Station under the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act (SADA) and other relevant sections of law.