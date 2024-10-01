The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released ₹ 5858.60 crore to 14 flood-affected states as a central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

This include ₹ 1492 crore to Maharashtra, ₹ 1036 crore to Andhra Pradesh, ₹ 716 crore to Assam, ₹ 655.60 crore to Bihar, ₹ 600 crore to Gujarat, ₹ 189.20 crore to Himachal Pradesh, ₹ 145.60 crore to Kerala, ₹ 50 crore to Manipur, ₹ 21.60 crore to Mizoram, ₹ 19.20 crore to Nagaland, ₹ 23.60 crore to Sikkim, ₹ 416.80 crore to Telangana, ₹ 25 crore to Tripura and ₹ 468 crore to West Bengal, These states have been affected due to extremely heavy rainfall, floods and landslides during the south-west monsoon this year.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the Modi government stands shoulder to shoulder with the states affected by natural calamities in mitigating the hardship faced by the people.

Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) were sent in flood-affected States of Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Tripura, Nagaland, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Manipur for an on-the-spot assessment of the damages.



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Further, IMCTs will be sent shortly for making an on-the-spot assessment of damage in states of Bihar and West Bengal, which have also recently been affected by floods. After the assessment reports of IMCTs are received, additional financial assistance from NDRF, will be approved to the disaster affected states, as per the established procedure.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah more than ₹ 14,958 crore has already been released to 21 states during this year. This include ₹ 9044.80 crore from SDRF to 21 States, ₹ 4528.66 crore from NDRF to 15 States and ₹ 1385.45 crore from State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 11 States.

In addition to financial assistance, Central Government has also provided all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite NDRF teams, Army teams and Air Force support to all the flood-affected States.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah announces release of Rs. 5858.60 crore to 14 flood-affected states

Central Government approves release of ₹ 23 crore to Sikkim as Central share from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and advance from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).