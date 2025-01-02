An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck western and southwestern Sikkim on Thursday afternoon, causing mild tremors in the region.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre was located approximately 264 kilometres from Tadong at a depth of 10 kilometres.

No immediate reports of casualties or property damage have surfaced following the quake. Residents experienced brief shaking, but the situation remained calm.

Earlier the same day, a separate earthquake of magnitude 3.1 was recorded in Manipur’s Churachandpur district. Both incidents highlight the seismic activity prevalent in the northeastern region, though no significant impacts were reported in either case.