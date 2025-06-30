Milk prices go up in Sikkim starting July 1; hike coincides with Gwala Diwas

Sikkim consumers will see higher milk prices starting Tuesday, July 1, as the Sikkim Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd. has announced a revision in retail rates for its key milk products. The decision marks the first price hike in over a year, with the previous adjustment taking place on May 1, 2023.

According to an official circular issued on June 29, the revised prices will be applicable in both Gangtok and Jorethang markets.

Here’s what changes for buyers:

A 1-litre packet of high-cream milk will now cost Rs 68, up from Rs 65

A 500 ml packet of high cream milk will be priced at Rs 35, previously Rs 33

A 500 ml packet of toned milk will rise to Rs 33, from the earlier Rs 31

Despite the price increase, the commission paid to milk-selling agents will remain the same, the Union confirmed.

The timing of the hike is notable, as it coincides with Gwala Diwas, a day dedicated to recognising the efforts of dairy farmers and milk producers across the region.